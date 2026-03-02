Barmati crash Jay Pawar questions AAIB preliminary report, seeks wider action against VSR

Jay Pawar, son of former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, late Ajit Pawar, on Sunday criticised the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Baramati airport crash that claimed the life of his father, calling it incomplete and lacking transparency.

Expressing disappointment with the findings, Jay Pawar said in a social media post late Sunday, “I have read the preliminary report investigated by the AAIB. It causes me deep regret and pain to see that this report has not been prepared thoroughly or comprehensively. The people of Maharashtra, as well as the families who lost their loved ones in this accident, deserve transparent answers and the truth, not just formal information,” he said.