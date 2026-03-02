Barmati crash Jay Pawar questions AAIB preliminary report, seeks wider action against VSR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jay Pawar, son of former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, late Ajit Pawar, on Sunday criticised the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Baramati airport crash that claimed the life of his father, calling it incomplete and lacking transparency.
Expressing disappointment with the findings, Jay Pawar said in a social media post late Sunday, “I have read the preliminary report investigated by the AAIB. It causes me deep regret and pain to see that this report has not been prepared thoroughly or comprehensively. The people of Maharashtra, as well as the families who lost their loved ones in this accident, deserve transparent answers and the truth, not just formal information,” he said.
Pawar also raised concerns about VSR Ventures, the company that owned the aircraft involved in the crash, and urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take stricter action. “We cannot rule out the possibility that the same issues for which the DGCA grounded certain VSR Ventures aircraft may also exist in their other planes. If serious lapses in safety regulations and procedures have been found, it is necessary to take strict decisions regarding the entire VSR fleet rather than limiting action to only a few aircraft,” he said.
He added that passenger safety must be prioritised and suggested the DGCA consider suspending operations of the entire VSR fleet if necessary.
Jay Pawar’s cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had earlier questioned the seriousness of the preliminary report.
Rohit Pawar has repeatedly questioned the functioning of VSR Ventures and raised concerns about the impartiality of the ongoing probe by the DGCA. He has also demanded that the Union Civil Aviation Minister step aside until the inquiry is completed, alleging that leaders linked to the Telugu Desam Party have investments in VSR Ventures.
