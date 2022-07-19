scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Barge topples while being towed from Singapore to Middle East, seen drifting near Ratnagiri

A Coast Guard communique to all authorities said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15 am and is expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private Limited and Sande Lavgan Port limits by July 18.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 19, 2022 12:35:48 am
Coast Guard has taken up the matter with ASL Offshore and Marine Private Limited to arrange salvage and recovery. (Representational Indian Navy/Twitter)

A barge that was being towed from Singapore to the Middle East has toppled and is drifting near Ratnagiri. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “This dredger barge was being towed and got separated from the tug four-five days back. It got toppled and did not sink as suspected earlier. We have alerted the Singapore flag and the owners have arranged for salvage.’’

A Coast Guard communique to all authorities said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15 am and is expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private Limited and Sande Lavgan Port limits by July 18.

More from Mumbai

Coast Guard has taken up the matter with ASL Offshore and Marine Private Limited to arrange salvage and recovery. The DG Shipping has also reminded the owners and insurers to take the barge to a safer location. Prashant Datt of the ASL Offshore and Marine Private Limited has also informed the Coast Guard that Salvor is being arranged, according to a coast guard note signed by Deputy Commandant Ashutosh of Coast Guard, who is also the district operations and plans officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement