Barge topples while being towed from Singapore to Middle East, seen drifting near Ratnagiri

A barge that was being towed from Singapore to the Middle East has toppled and is drifting near Ratnagiri. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “This dredger barge was being towed and got separated from the tug four-five days back. It got toppled and did not sink as suspected earlier. We have alerted the Singapore flag and the owners have arranged for salvage.’’

A Coast Guard communique to all authorities said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15 am and is expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private Limited and Sande Lavgan Port limits by July 18.

Coast Guard has taken up the matter with ASL Offshore and Marine Private Limited to arrange salvage and recovery. The DG Shipping has also reminded the owners and insurers to take the barge to a safer location. Prashant Datt of the ASL Offshore and Marine Private Limited has also informed the Coast Guard that Salvor is being arranged, according to a coast guard note signed by Deputy Commandant Ashutosh of Coast Guard, who is also the district operations and plans officer.