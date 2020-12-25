BARC’s former CEO arrested in TRP scam

Dasgupta was arrested from Pune. He will be produced before the court for custody on Friday. (Twitter@parthodasgupta)

THE MUMBAI police crime branch on Thursday arrested Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), from Pune, taking the total arrests in the TRP case to 15. This comes days after the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch arrested Ramil Ramgarhia, the former COO of BARC.

The police are probing their roles in helping channels like Republic TV in increasing their TRPs. While the police earlier arrested 12 persons involved in helping six channels and filed a chargesheet against them, the focus has now moved to the WhatsApp chats that the police found on the phones of some of the arrested accused.

An officer said, “We found WhatsApp groups that had senior employees of the Republic in it where methods to improve TRPs by various underhand methods were discussed. These arrests are linked to those chats.”

Dasgupta was arrested from Pune. He will be produced before the court for custody on Friday.

API Sachin Vaze, who is investigating the matter, refused to reveal the specific role of Dasgupta on Thursday. In their chargesheet the police have named six channels including two news channels as paying to give their TRP’s a boost.