BARC scientist duped of Rs 12.66 lakh by trio who promised admission to daughter in MBBS course

THE TROMBAY police on Monday registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly cheating a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist of Rs 12.66 lakh. The trio promised to get his daughter admitted to a well-known Bengaluru-based institute under management quota for MBBS.

As per the scientist’s complaint, in 2018 after his daughter appeared for her Class XII exams, he started searching for medical institutes across the country where she could study MBBS. After an online search, he zeroed in on Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Benguluru. He said he went there personally to look at the college’s facilities.

There, he met a person who claimed to be an administrative officer, who directed him to two others when he enquired about a medical seat for his daughter. The duo told him he would have to pay Rs 26.50 lakh for admission under management quota. Over a period of time, he made the payment. However, his daughter did not get admission.

Later, when the scientist asked them to return the money, the accused paid Rs 13.84 lakh in 2019 and promised to return the rest as well. In the meantime, the complainant’s daughter secured admission at an Odisha-based institute. However, when the accused did not return the rest Rs 12.66 lakh, the scientist approached the Trombay police.

Trombay police senior inspector Rehana Shaikh said, “Three accused have been identified, who are based out of Bengaluru. So far no arrests have been made.”