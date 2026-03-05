Baramati plane crash: Ajit Pawar’s family likely to meet PM seeking fair probe, action against VSR

Last week, after the AAIB’s preliminary report on the flight crash, several MLAs held a meeting with Sunetra Pawar and expressed discontent over the pace and format of the investigation.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMar 5, 2026 10:27 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra PawarMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar along with her sons Parth Pawar, who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on Thursday, and Jay Pawar are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a fair probe into the aircraft crash that killed former deputy CM Ajit Pawar and action against VSR Ventures that was operating the aircraft.

The move comes amid allegations of conspiracy in Ajit Pawar’s death by Opposition NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar.
According to an NCP legislator, “There are several issues raised by Rohit (Pawar) in his press conferences. The family, too, thinks that those issues need to get addressed seriously. Therefore, they will be meeting the Prime Minister. The demand to ground all planes operated by VSR ventures will also be raised.”

No action has been initiated yet despite the NCP demanding a CBI probe into the death of Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis forwarding the request to Union Home ministry. “More than two weeks have passed and yet no action has been initiated from the CBI’s side. It will be raised at the meeting,” said the legislator.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar plane crash probe: Maharashtra CID questions VSR Ventures officials in Pune

Rohit Pawar has been consistently flagging several discrepancies and also sought the removal of Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), pointing out alleged financial dealings of VSR Ventures with the party that is in power in Andhra Pradesh.

Last week, after the AAIB’s preliminary report on the flight crash, several MLAs held a meeting with Sunetra Pawar and expressed discontent over the pace and format of the investigation. According to NCP sources, several serious questions were raised about the AAIB report.

Another NCP legislator told The Indian Express that Sunetra Pawar had acknowledged the concerns of the MLAs then and assured to look into it. “We are sure that the family will raise the issue as well,” he said. The NCP legislators on the other hand are likely to held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the report.

Earlier on Thursday, Parth Pawar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from the NCP in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments