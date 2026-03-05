Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar targets VSR ventures, alleges financial irregularities

OPPOSITION NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday targeted VSR Ventures, the company that owned the aircraft involved in the Baramati plane crash which killed former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, claiming that attempts were being made to shield the firm through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar dismissed the 22-page preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the crash as a “paperwork exercise” aimed at suppressing facts and destroying evidence.

He alleged that the case was linked to a Rs 868 crore financial irregularity involving VSR Ventures.

Phone calls and email to VSR Ventures did not elicit any response. This is the fifth press conference held by Pawar seeking action against VSR.