NCP reaches out to Congress to make Baramati bypoll unopposed

While the NCP is engaging with state Congress leaders to persuade them to withdraw their candidate, the final call is expected to be taken by the Congress high command in Delhi.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiApr 8, 2026 10:34 PM IST
ncp, baramati, congressEarlier in the day, NCP leaders met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss strategy.
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Efforts to make the Baramati Assembly bypoll unopposed gathered pace on Wednesday, with leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party initiating talks with the Congress.

Sources said that NCP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke to Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal over the phone.Thursday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the April 23 bypoll.

While the NCP is engaging with state Congress leaders to persuade them to withdraw their candidate, the final call is expected to be taken by the Congress high command in Delhi. Congress nominee Akash More has said he is willing to step aside if certain conditions are met, including the registration of an FIR in connection with an accident involving Ajit Pawar.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash on January 28.

Earlier in the day, NCP leaders met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss strategy. Sunetra Pawar met Fadnavis at his official residence Varsha along with Parth Pawar, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and minister Hasan Mushrif. The meeting lasted nearly an hour and focused on the Baramati by-election.

During the meeting, Fadnavis assured Sunetra Pawar of full support from the BJP, stating that the party would stand firmly behind her as an “elder brother.”

NCP leaders believe the contest could become unopposed if the Congress withdraws its candidate, though no final decision has been taken so far.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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