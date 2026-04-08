NCP reaches out to Congress to make Baramati bypoll unopposed

Efforts to make the Baramati Assembly bypoll unopposed gathered pace on Wednesday, with leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party initiating talks with the Congress.

Sources said that NCP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke to Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal over the phone.Thursday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the April 23 bypoll.

While the NCP is engaging with state Congress leaders to persuade them to withdraw their candidate, the final call is expected to be taken by the Congress high command in Delhi. Congress nominee Akash More has said he is willing to step aside if certain conditions are met, including the registration of an FIR in connection with an accident involving Ajit Pawar.