Centre assures Maharashtra of time-bound probe into Baramati crash

Crash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a formal investigation into the aircraft accident near Baramati and assured the Maharashtra government that the probe will be conducted in a thorough, transparent and time-bound manner.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dated January 29, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu nformed that investigation into the incident had commenced. According to the letter, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a formal probe under the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules. Teams from the AAIB and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached the crash site soon after the incident, and the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and secured for detailed examination.