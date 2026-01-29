Centre assures Maharashtra of time-bound probe into Baramati crash

The minister assured that the complete investigation report and key findings would be shared with the state government after the probe is concluded.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 08:36 PM IST
ajit pawar plane crashCrash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a formal investigation into the aircraft accident near Baramati and assured the Maharashtra government that the probe will be conducted in a thorough, transparent and time-bound manner.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dated January 29, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu nformed that investigation into the incident had commenced. According to the letter, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a formal probe under the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules. Teams from the AAIB and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached the crash site soon after the incident, and the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and secured for detailed examination.

“As per the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules, the investigation has begun and will be conducted in a transparent and time-bound manner,” the minister said, adding that all technical records, operational details and evidence from the accident site are being scrutinised to establish the sequence of events and determine the contributing factors behind the crash.

Fadnavis, in his communication to Naidu, had sought an inquiry into the exact cause of the accident and urged immediate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Responding to the request, Naidu said the ministry had taken note of the concerns and that appropriate safety and regulatory measures would be implemented once the investigation report is received, in coordination with the AAIB, DGCA and other stakeholders.

The minister assured that the complete investigation report and key findings would be shared with the state government after the probe is concluded.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement