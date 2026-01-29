Centre assures Maharashtra of time-bound probe into Baramati crash

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a formal investigation into the aircraft accident near Baramati and assured the Maharashtra government that the probe will be conducted in a thorough, transparent and time-bound manner.
In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dated January 29, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu nformed that investigation into the incident had commenced. According to the letter, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a formal probe under the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules. Teams from the AAIB and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached the crash site soon after the incident, and the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and secured for detailed examination.
“As per the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules, the investigation has begun and will be conducted in a transparent and time-bound manner,” the minister said, adding that all technical records, operational details and evidence from the accident site are being scrutinised to establish the sequence of events and determine the contributing factors behind the crash.
Fadnavis, in his communication to Naidu, had sought an inquiry into the exact cause of the accident and urged immediate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Responding to the request, Naidu said the ministry had taken note of the concerns and that appropriate safety and regulatory measures would be implemented once the investigation report is received, in coordination with the AAIB, DGCA and other stakeholders.
The minister assured that the complete investigation report and key findings would be shared with the state government after the probe is concluded.
