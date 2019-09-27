Bar Association censures SC Collegium over HC judge’s elevation process

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) on Thursday unanimously resolved to express serious concerns and “strong disapproval” of the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision-making process over the elevation of Justice Akil A Kureshi, a Bombay High Court judge, as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The BBA’s resolution stated that the Collegium had on May 10 recommended that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, the government referred the proposal back to the CJI with “accompanying material”. The Collegium on September 5 decided to reiterate its earlier recommendation with a modification that Justice Kureshi be appointed Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, the resolution stated.

As per the resolution, the BBA believes that the modification of the Collegium’s recommendation at the behest of the Government undermines the “independence of the judiciary” and would have “an adverse effect on the functioning of the judiciary as a whole and the ability of judges to discharge their constitutional functions without fear or favour”.

“This Association views with grave apprehension the opaque procedure adopted by the Collegium relating to the elevation of Justice A A Kureshi as Chief Justice. This Association believes that the disclosure of reasons behind the Collegium’s recommendations (and any modifications thereof) is necessary, and would subserve the interests of the judiciary and the administration of justice,” it read.

The BBA further said it strongly disapproves of the manner in which the government had “interfered with the Collegium’s decision-making in the appointment of Justice Kureshi in particular and appointments, elevation or transfer of Judges in general, thereby threatening the independence of the judiciary”.