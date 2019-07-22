Banned by the BMC, paver blocks being used to fix potholes: Residents

Residents have complained against potholes being filled with pavers at many locations in the city. The use of paver blocks was banned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as it was criticised for not being conducive for driving over.

Till last week, the BMC had received complaints of more than 1,000 potholes on its MCGM 24×7 app. The civic body has claimed to have attended to more than 85 per cent of these complaints.

Bandra resident Kaushal Bhatia said paver blocks were being used to fill the pothole on S V Road near Lucky Hotel. “How come pavers are still being used to fill potholes on all roads? Were they not banned by the BMC? This puts commuters’ lives at risk as the potholes are being filled without properly fixing them,” he added.

“The BMC has banned pavers but they are still using it for filling potholes. It comes out after a couple of spells of rain. Why can’t the civic body have a proper solution for this?” asked Tiwari.

Another resident, Urmeel Patel took to Twitter to complain against a bad patch at Kajupada Junction near Safed Pool. “The patch from Sakinaka to Kamani is bad especially at Kajupada Junction near Memco company and at Safed Pool,” tweeted Patel.

A senior BMC official from the road department said, “We are fixing all the potholes with cold mix material. As far as paver blocks are concerned, they might have been used as a temporary solution so that traffic is not affected. For repairing potholes with cold mix material, we would need to stop the traffic.”