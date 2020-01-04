Maharashtra banks told to absorb enhanced ‘haircuts’, be prepared for audit of loan accounts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

JUST as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government rolls out its new farm loan waiver scheme in the state, it has tightened the norms for beneficiary banks. At a high-level meeting with bankers in the state secretariat Friday, the state government has asked banks to absorb enhanced “haircuts” on the bad loans that are to be written off under the new scheme.

In a break from the past, participating banks will also be required to submit a written undertaking regarding the authenticity of the beneficiary accounts. At the meeting, the government also announced plans to undertake test audits of the accounts shared by the banks.

In case of bad loans, a haircut is the difference between the actual due from a borrower and the amount settled with the bank.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 27, had announced a full loan waiver of agriculture crop loan availed between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019, and whose total arrears till September-end stood at Rs 2 lakh or less. On Friday, Thackeray convened the first meeting of the state-level bankers committee to discuss the implementation of the scheme.

Aimed at ensuring that distressed farmers have access to fresh institutional lending before the upcoming kharif season, Thackeray put the scheme on mission mode and directed officials and the bankers to ensure that it is implemented fully by May 2020. Authorities have also been asked to complete all the necessary formalities before the third week of February, following which money can be deposited into eligible loan accounts.

While the bankers have agreed to give an undertaking and allow access to beneficiary accounts for random audits, sources said, they were reluctant to absorb higher haircuts. At the meeting, most of the bankers said that they will have to consult their directorial board before taking such a decision.

Contending that the banks had absorbed huge haircuts while writing off corporate loans, the state administration, which made a presentation during the meeting, also pointed out that in Madhya Pradesh, where a similar loan waiver scheme is being implementing, banks refusing to absorb haircuts have not been included as beneficiaries.

In the loan waiver scheme implemented by the previous BJP-led regime in 2017, banks had agreed to absorb a 15-45 per cent haircut (on total dues) in the case of one-time settlement for loan arrears above Rs 1.5 lakh.

But the Thackeray government has demanded that the banks make the option available even in the case of a full waiver. Also, the government wants banks to absorb enhanced cuts.

After Friday’s meeting, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta is also likely to raise the issue with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shakti-kanta Das in the next few days.

Meanwhile, during Friday’s meeting, Thackeray government also made it clear that the plan was to deposit the money directly to farmer’s loan accounts. “There was a delay in depositing the amount in the loan accounts by banks in the previous scheme,” an official said.

Grappling with bad loans, bankers reportedly asked the Chief Minister to consider inclusion of medium-term non-crop loans in the scheme, which Thackeray has shot down.

“The aim behind the current waiver scheme is to raise crop loan lending for the upcoming kharif season,” Thackeray said.

In fact, at an earlier meeting during the day, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had asked district Collectors, who will hold supervisory control over the scheme, to initiate action against banks who are found including pushing non-crop loan arrears in the scheme.

In order to curb bogus beneficiaries and track multiple accounts, the government has also decided to link Aadhaar numbers of the beneficiary farmers to the loan accounts. While banks have been asked to appoint nodal officers for the implementation of the scheme, the government has also set up a district-level grievance redressal forum under the local Collector.

An estimated 39 lakh farmers, with total dues worth over Rs 28,000 crore, are expected to benefit from the loan waiver scheme. Banks have now been asked to furnish a list of all eligible loan accounts before January 6. Accounts where Aadhaar numbers have not been linked will be put up on display at bank branches and gram panchayat offices or village squares.

Thackeray, on Friday, asked banks not to waive off penalties for the late repayment, while urging them not to levy interest on dues post September 2019. Citing experiences from the previous waiver, bankers, meanwhile, have sought powers from the state administration for making “suitable corrections” in a beneficiary farmers’ waiver application.

While Uddhav has in principle agreed to the demand, the banks have been asked to specify the protocol and level at which such corrections would be carried out.

