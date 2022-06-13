Bank seeks to withdraw cheating complaint against Mohit Kamboj; police oppose plea

A BANK that had approached Mumbai police to file a ‘cheating’ complaint against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, filed an intervention application before the sessions court on Monday, stating that it wants to withdraw the complaint.

The Mumbai police reply filed through special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat opposed the bank’s intervention plea stating that it had no locus standi once an FIR is filed on its behalf. The police also opposed the anticipatory bail application of Kamboj, which the court is hearing.

The police also submitted that a settlement can be reached by two parties in cases which are compoundable. But the offence of cheating filed against Kamboj is non-compoundable, the police said. The bank in its plea has said that it has no complaint of cheating as alleged earlier against Kamboj.

The police claimed that it had gathered evidence, including an audit report claiming that the bank was duped of Rs 58 crore. The court had adjourned the hearing till June 27. Kamboj was given interim protection by the court, which will continue.