Bank staffer kills woman, tries to pass it off as suicide, arrested

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Rabale police in Navi Mumbai for allegedly killing a woman over a financial dispute and attempting to pass it off as a suicide.

Accused Samadhan Landve (38), a bank staffer, had allegedly got a suicide note written by deceased Shital Nikam (36) just before strangulating her and attempted to hang her body to a ceiling fan.

According to the police, Landve and Nikam were suspected to be in an illicit relationship. “Landve had given a loan of Rs 6.5 lakh to Nikam’s husband by taking a personal loan in his name,” said an officer.

However, owing to the lockdown, Nikam’s husband was under financial distress and couldn’t pay the monthly installments to Landve.

“The accused said due to non-payment of EMIs, he was also under the pressure. On October 21, when he went to meet Nikam, both of them fought over this issue… Landve told Nikam ‘either you pay me or just die’,” said the officer.

“As Nikam said ‘I will die’, Landve suggested that she should first write a suicide note. Nikam, clueless of what was going to happen, wrote a suicide note… then the accused strangulated her using a sari,” the officer added.

“He then tried to show it off as a case of suicide. He tried to hang her to a ceiling fan but couldn’t… the fan’s blades got damaged. Later, he fled from the spot and Nikam’s body was found lying inside the bedroom with a sari around her neck, along with a broken fan and a suicide note,” the officer said.

The police said when they started the probe, the financial angle came to fore.



“As we came to know about the loan, we started an investigation. We found that on the day of the incident, the accused had gone to Nikam’s house. We then summoned and questioned him. He was trying to distract us, but when we questioned him relentlessly, he spilled the beans,” the officer said.

Yogesh Gavade, Senior Inspector of Rabale police station, said, “Landve has been arrested. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code for murder and destroying evidence.”