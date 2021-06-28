Bank staffer booked after Rs 75.45 lakh siphoned off from deceased customers’ accounts

A SERVICE manager of a multinational bank has been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for allegedly siphoning off Rs 75.45 lakh from the accounts of two deceased customers of the bank.

Police said the accused misused his power to ascertain the details of the accounts that have been inactive for past couple of years and transfer the amount to his the bank account owned by the manager and his wife.

The police said a case was registered recently at the Borivali police station after an associate vice-president working with the bank’s financial crime investigation unit approached them with a complaint.

The police said one of the female account holders of the bank had died in February 2020. Her daughter was aware that her mother had deposited Rs 53.95 lakh in her fixed deposit account. The daughter had approached the bank when she did not get the money.

“Soon after, a lockdown was imposed due to which the bank’s operation was affected,” said an officer. In February 2021, the account holder’s daughter lodged a complaint at the bank’s website stating she did not get the money till then. The bank officials then conducted a check and learnt the money had been diverted to the account of another person, Jeevan (name changed).

“An inquiry was launched by the bank during which they came to know that the money was further transferred from Jeevan’s account.

Eventually, the officials realised that the money was transferred to service manager and his wife’s bank account,” said an officer.

The officials said they had sent their employees to Jeevan’s address and come to know that though he had died in 2015, but his bank account was active for six years, and the service manager had also siphoned off Rs 21.5 lakh from his account.

When the officials called the service manager, he told them he had applied for KYC update for those accounts and thus got access to them. Senior Inspector Sudhir Kalekar said an FIR was has been logded but they were yet to make an arrest as they were trying to gather more evidence against the accused.