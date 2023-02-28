Bank money-laundering case: Granting bail, court says accused’s mental illness in ‘sick person’ category

A SPECIAL court, while granting bail to a 39-year-old man arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has said his mental sickness falls in the category of ‘sick person’ as defined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court also said that the jail atmosphere is not conducive for him to overcome the illness. The accused was granted temporary bail by the Bombay High Court last year. On Monday, the special court allowed him bail on medical grounds as well as merits.

The court said that there was no evidence to show his involvement in the conspiracy.

The accused was arrested in 2021 by the ED in connection with a bank loan case. Last year in March, the accused was granted temporary bail by the High Court on medical grounds. It was extended till February 28, 2023.

The special court while considering his bail plea noted that he was a patient of psychological ailments for 20 years, which aggravated in jail.

He was permitted to consult a psychologist and undergo counselling in jail while on temporary bail.

The clinical psychologist submitted that in all 87 sessions were done with him and he was diagonsed with chronic depression and anxiety and had suicidal tendencies.

The court said that the medical records indicate his illness. “In my opinion, the mental sickness of the applicant is likely to get aggravated, if he is directed to resume jail. Therefore, I am of the opinion that, the mental sickness of the applicant squarely falls within the First Proviso of Section 45 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he deserves to be released on bail,” special judge M G Deshpande said in his order.

The section pertains to conditions for bail under PMLA including if a person is ‘sick or infirm’. The special court added that if his plea is rejected, there is every likelihood of his mental illness aggravating, observing that there is no chance of his recovery in jail.

On merits, the court observed that there was nothing to show the accused’s involvement in any conspiracy.

It also said that two main accused who were ‘pillars’ of the conspiracy were chosen to not be arrested with ED stating that they were already in judicial custody in another case.

“Whatever contention of ED that, both of them were already in the judicial custody of another crime and they had given statements etc. cannot be acknowledged at law, when both of them are the main pillars of this money laundering. This is sheer disparity made by the ED for the reasons best known to them. Can the court act simply as their rubber stamp by shutting eyes,” the court said ordering the release of the accused on grounds of parity.