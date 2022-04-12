Bank fraud case: Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Maharashtra Legislative Council member and BJP leader Pravin Darekar in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai police on charges of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in a bank fraud case. The court asked Darekar to co-operate with the probe as and when called by the investigating agency.

“In the event of arrest, Darekar to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000,” the bench of Justice Anuja Prabudessai ordered.

Last month, a sessions court had rejected Darekar’s anticipatory bail plea. Sessions judge R N Rokade had said that there was “prima facie evidence” against him.

However, after Darekar’s lawyer sought protection from arrest to seek relief against the order in the high court, the judge granted him the same till March 29. Thereafter, the high court had continued for two weeks an interim protection from arrest granted to Darekar

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde, who had accused Darekar of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank (Mumbai Bank).

Shinde, in his complaint to the police, had alleged that Darekar worked as the president of the bank for years. He added that in 1997, Darekar registered himself as a labourer in Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society and subsequently, got registered at the bank. He has been contesting elections for the post of director under the labour category since, Shinde had alleged.

Maintaining that he had not committed any offence, Darekar had said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a complaint in 2015 on the same offence but filed a closure report after investigation. He had said that he is willing to co-operate with the probe and sought protection from arrest.

The police had said that Darekar wrongly claimed to be a labourer though he had other means of livelihood. On this basis, he entered the fray to become the director of the bank and received a remuneration of over Rs 4 lakh.