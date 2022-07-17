Bank employee held for stealing customer data to issue credit card, withdrawing Rs 81K

A 29-year-old man was arrested for using stolen customer data to issue a credit card and withdrawing Rs 81,000 from a bank. The credit card agent of a leading private bank took the personal details of a 24-year-old woman and got a credit card issued in her name.

The woman told police that she had told the agent that she wanted the card cancelled. However, he allegedly used it to withdraw the money after lying to her that he had cancelled the card. She approached the police when the bank kept calling her and finally a recovery agent landed at her doorstep asking her to pay ‘her dues’.

The complainant, who works for an HR consultation company, met the arrested accused Jagannath Mumbarkar through a mutual friend at her office in Chakala, Andheri (East). Mumbarkar had introduced himself as Sachin Sawant. He had visited her office on the pretext of a marketing initiative for credit cards.

The complainant had given him an application to get a credit card. But the accused sent the credit card by post to her office in Bhandup and informed her after 15 days. Due to the confusion, the complainant told him that she did not want the credit card anymore and asked him to cancel it, in December 2018.

A few months later, in March 2019, she received a message from the bank that Rs 2,000 had been debited from her credit card. The woman called up the accused who said the card was being used by another woman by the same name and assured her that he will cancel the card.

The man ended up withdrawing Rs 81,000 and the woman started getting calls from the bank. Finally, a recovery agent from the bank visited the complainant, asking her to pay the dues. The woman lodged a written complaint against the accused in August last year and an FIR was registered subsequently.

Mumbarkar was arrested on Saturday from Chakala where he runs a Chinese food stall. He was booked under IPC sections 419, 420 and 66 C and D of the IT Act for impersonating, identity theft and cheating.