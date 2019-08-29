Mumbai: Bank employee duped of Rs 10.83 lakh

A 25-YEAR-OLD man, employed as an assistant manager with HDFC Bank, has allegedly been duped of Rs 10.83 lakh by persons posing as officials from an airline company.

In his complaint, Bhandup resident Prasad Tavde said while he has been working with HDFC since 2017, he was looking for a new job and had uploaded his resume on a job portal. On May 3, Tavde said he received a message from the portal saying his resume has been selected by an airline company. He then received a call from a woman, who told him she was a recruiter for the company. The woman, Neha, allegedly told Tavde that he will be called for an interview in two days.

Accordingly, on May 6, Tavde said he received a call from a man named Ajay Saini, who claimed to be working with the airline company’s HR department. He went on to take Tavde’s interview over the phone. “Following the interview, he told Tavde that he has been selected as an ‘air ticketer’ and asked him to pay an initial amount of Rs 1,800 for registration,” said an officer.

The next day, the woman recruiter called him again and asked him to pay Rs 10,81,200 on the pretext of paying for registration and other taxes. “The complainant paid the amount in 20 transactions. Later, when he did not receive any call from the company again, Tavde called on the number from which they had contacted him. The number was reachable… he realised that he has been duped,” an officer said.

In June, Tavde filed a police complaint. Following preliminary investigation, a case was registered on Sunday. “We have started scrutinising the call data record of the number from which they had contacted Tavde,” said an officer.