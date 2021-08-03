Bangladeshi national arrested in Mumbai for traveling to Saudi on fake Indian passport

Hussain said in all he paid Rs 25,000 to procure a fake Indian passport and an election card. (File)

The Sahar police recently arrested a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly travelling to Saudi Arabia from India on a fake Indian passport for job purpose. The accused stayed in Saudi Arabia for two years where he worked in a shop but was arrested at the CSMT International Airport on his return to Mumbai.

The arrested accused, Akram Hussain, 28, is said to be a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally from the West Bengal border back in 2017. With the help of an agent, he made an election card and months later he received a fake Indian passport and visa to go to Saudi Arabia for work purposes. Hussain said in all he paid Rs 25,000 to procure a fake Indian passport and an election card.

Since 2017, Hussain worked in a shop at Al Qassim for two years and travelled back to India in February 2019 and went to Bangladesh for three months. He again travelled back to Al Qassim from India in May 2019.

On July 30, while returning back to India, the immigration officials caught him. “My client was remanded to police custody. On Monday, after arguments he was remanded to judicial custody till 13 August,” said his advocate Prabhakar Tripathi. He has been booked for cheating and forgery under IPC, The Passports Act and the Foreigners Act.