Bangladesh Navy chief visits Mumbai, meets Vice Admiral

Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of the Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, visited Mumbai and interacted with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on Wednesday.

The visit of the Bangladesh Navy Chief to India from October 22-29 is significant as it coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

The two Admirals discussed various issues on enhancing and strengthening jointmanship, interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration and overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Admiral Hari Kumar brought out during the exchange that India is proud to have contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 and that as a nation, India has immense respect for the role played and sacrifices made by the proud people of Bangladesh in the war. He also said that Indians are participating enthusiastically in many commemorative events of the golden jubilee.

Kumar told Iqbal, an alumnus of the ASW School in Kochi, that all assistance for a successful conduct of the International Fleet Review by Bangladesh in 2022 will be extended.