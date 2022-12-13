scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Bandra Worli sea link accident: Police submit chargesheet against man, rules out influence of alcohol

Police said the forensic department has handed them Bilakhya's blood report and that at the time of accident, he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Five people were killed and eight people were injured after an accident involving an ambulance. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Two months after Irfan Bilakhya, a businessman from south Mumbai, was arrested for allegedly crashing his Creta car on the Bandra Worli sea link that killed five persons and injured nine others, the Worli police have submitted a 175-page chargesheet against him at Bhoiwada court. Police said the forensic department has handed them Bilakhya’s blood report and that at the time of accident, he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police added that they have charged Bilakhya with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and have dropped the less serious section of negligence.

A police officer said, “We got his blood reports on December 2 and it says that he was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We have attached the report to the chargesheet as well.”

The chargesheet was submitted in the first week of December, which includes statements of two witnesses, CCTV grabs of the accident, history of challans issued against the vehicle he was driving and also the postmortem and death report of the victims.

Police said they are awaiting two reports from the regional transport office which will help them ascertain whether there was a mechanical failure in the car.

“We are also waiting for his report on the vehicle’s speed at the time of the accident,” said an officer.

Early on October 5, Bilakhya was driving back to his Mohamed Ali residence from his relative’s house when at around 2.53 am, he rammed his speeding SUV into stationary vehicles on the Bandra Worli sea link. Five persons identified as Chetan Kadam, Gajraj Singh, Satendra Singh, Somnath Salve and Rajendra Singhal were declared brought dead at the hospital while nine others were left injured. Bilakya’s lawyer had then told the court that he was trying to plug his mobile phone to the charging socket, while driving at a high speed, when his vehicle rammed into others’ cars.

Police inspector Amar Jagdale of Worli police station said, “We have so far recorded statements of two witnesses that includes one injured person. All the other persons injured in the accident are still being treated in the hospital or are traumatised and not in a frame of mind to share details.”

Police said they will be recording statements of other victims and will be attaching their statement to the chargesheet, said an officer. The investigators also said that the history of traffic violations on his vehicle has also been attached to the chargesheet. “There are 52 e-challans issued to his vehicle that includes nine for overspeeding, two rash driving and he was penalised five times for jumping signal,” said an officer.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 01:09:46 am
