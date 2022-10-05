Bandra Worli Sea Link accident: Five killed in collision between ambulance and four cars

Five people were killed and eight people were injured after an accident involving an ambulance and four cars on the southbound stretch of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai early on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 2.20 am between pole numbers 76 and 78. Thirteen people were injured at the time and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Of the 10 who were taken to B Y L Nair Hospital, five were declared dead before admission and two women and one man were admitted for treatment. Two others were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Three people, including a Sea Link security guard, were taken to three different hospitals – Global Hospital, Lilavati Hospital and Saifee Hospital.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.