Bandra-Worli sea link accident: Mishap matter of contributed negligence, accused tells court

Irfan Bilakhya, who crashed his Creta car on the Bandra-Worli sea link, killing five persons early Wednesday, told the Bhoiwada court on Friday that the accident took place as the toll plaza employees and others did not follow standard operating procedure (SOP) and halted at a “no-stopping zone”.

Lawyer Vikram Chavan told the court — which sent Bilakhya to judicial custody for two weeks — that it was a case of “contributed negligence” on part of the people operating the Bandra-Worli sea link. He alleged that Bilakhya himself is a “victim of the system’s failure”. “What stopped them from following SOP?… They were supposed to barricade the lane. They did not do that and the people who were traveling in the vehicle that suffered a tyre burst did not sustain many injuries… and despite the lane being a ‘no-stopping zone’, people stopped there.”

Chavan added that police have purposely booked Bilakhya under sections 304 (a) (causing death due to negligence) and 304 (B) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC to ensure that he does not get bail.

“Just because he is alive they have made him an accused,” Chavan told the court.

Investigating officer Amar Jagdale told the court that around 2.40 am on Wednesday, a Maruti Swift travelling in the south-bound direction of the sea link suffered a tyre burst. Four persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time. “A Baleno stopped to help them and subsequently, an ambulance and a towing van reached the spot. A Mercedes driven by two doctors also halted ahead of these vehicles.”

He added that at 2.53 am, a speeding Creta driven by Bilakhya collided with the Swift, leading to the death of five toll plaza employees. Nine persons were injured.

Seeking his custody for four more days, the police said that Bilakhya was driving at a speed of 100-120 km per hour and had not cooperated with them. “His statement is yet to be recorded, as he claims that he will talk only in the presence of his lawyer,” said Jagdale, adding that among the nine injured, four are critical.

“We have recorded the statement of Krishna Yadav and Rinku Yadav. While Krishna drove the towing van, Rinku was standing ahead of the accident spot and directed vehicles to the other lane,” said an officer.