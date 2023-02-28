Bandra Worli Sea Link accident: Audi driver who hit cop is Nanded resident, say police

The Bandra police in Mumbai have registered an FIR against a Nanded resident who was driving an Audi vehicle that allegedly hit a police constable on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Saturday. The accused did not help the constable and fled from the spot, the police said.

Around 2 am on Saturday, Police Constable Bankat Navghire and Sub Inspector Pandurang Pokhale were on duty, a police officer said. A minor accident had taken place between two cars on a toll plaza and the two policemen were investigating the matter.

“Suddenly a red Audi car came and hit Navghire. The driver did not bother to halt the car and fled from the spot,” the officer said. Navghire, who had suffered a hairline fracture, was rushed to a local hospital.

An officer said that based on Navghire’s statement, an FIR has been registered against the Audi driver. The officer said that charges under sections 279 and 337 pertaining to rash and negligent driving and causing grievous hurt have been added to the FIR.

Senior inspector of Bandra police station Rajesh Devre said that the accused has been identified and he is a resident of Nanded. “He works in the city and hails from Nanded. Soon after the incident, he drove down to Nanded. A team from the Bandra police has been sent to arrest him. He should be placed under arrest and brought to the city in the next 24 hours,” Devre said.