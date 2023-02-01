scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: Accused driver gets bail

The accused, who is in the construction business, was returning home from suburban Jogeshwari when his SUV rammed into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the bridge.

Wreckage of a car after a collision between four cars and an ambulance on the Bandra Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai. (Express Photo)
Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: Accused driver gets bail
A sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to the driver of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) which had rammed into multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in October last year, killing five persons.

Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya, who was allegedly driving the SUV, was later booked for `culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ under the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Sessions Judge Abhay A Joglekar on Wednesday granted him bail.

The detailed order was not available yet.

This was Bilakiya’s third attempt to seek bail. Earlier, both the magistrate as well as the sessions court had rejected his pleas. He moved the court for bail afresh after police filed a charge sheet in December.

The charge sheet claimed that Bilakiya was driving too fast. The average speed of his SUV on the Sea Link before the accident was 109.57 kmph, much above the limit of 80 kmph, the charge sheet said. The medical report ruled out that Bilakiya was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it added.

Bilakiya, who is in the construction business, was returning home from suburban Jogeshwari when his SUV rammed into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the bridge.

The cars and ambulance were at the spot as an accident had taken place there some time before.

Five people were killed and eight others injured when Bilakiya’s SUV hit them.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 20:24 IST
