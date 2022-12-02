Bandra railway station: Restoration work to be completed by January

THE CONSERVATION and restoration work of Bandra railway station, which is being carried out by the Western Railway is set to be completed by January.

The work on the grade-I structure is being done by architect Abha Narain Lambah. The work commenced 18 months back. The original design plan of the station was done in London in the 19th century and the station was opened in 1888.

The Western Railway allocated Rs 10.32 crore for the conservation work to bring back the station to its former glory.

The heritage station is being upgraded into a grade-I structure for which all the old Mangalore tile roofs and wooden planking was removed and replaced with Burma Teak Wood and Monnier tiles along with waterproofing membrane and aluminum sheet work. To maintain the heritage look of the station, six new heritage-themed kiosks are provided on platforms 2, 3, 4 and 5, the old one was removed.