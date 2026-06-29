BJP defends convention centre plan; football body seeks Maharashtra CM’s intervention

As protests intensify over the proposed change in reservation of the Neville D’Souza football ground in Bandra, civic records show the land’s reservation has been altered multiple times over the past decade before the latest amendment.
Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Improvements Committee approved a proposal to delete the ground’s reservation as a playground and restore its original reservation for a convention centre.
While the move has drawn protests from residents, footballers and political leaders, members of the ruling BJP maintain that the latest amendment merely corrects what they describe as an earlier planning “mistake”. They, however, said the civic body could reconsider the decision in view of public opposition.
The Neville D’Souza ground, inaugurated in 2018, is among Mumbai’s few dedicated football venues. Located at Bandra Reclamation, the land is owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
Civic records show the plot was originally reserved for a convention centre in the 1983 Development Plan. In 2015, the reservation was temporarily changed to public open space.
“The change in reservation was done to protect the land from illegal encroachments. After the reservation was amended, compound walls were erected around the plot as a preventive measure,” said BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre, a member of the BMC Improvements Committee.
The land was subsequently leased to the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) in 2016. When the Development Plan (DP) 2034 was finalised in 2018, the reservation was permanently changed to a playground. The proposal cleared by the Improvements Committee last week reverses that change, restoring the original reservation for a convention centre.
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“The earlier amendment was only a temporary measure, and giving the land permanent playground status in the DP was the BMC’s mistake. MHADA owns the land and can decide how it should be used. As the planning authority, the BMC only has the power to alter the reservation,” Mhatre said.
When contacted, a MHADA official said the land had only been leased to the MFA and ownership had never been transferred.
“The land was leased out to the MFA and was never handed over permanently. Even if the reservation had remained unchanged, MHADA had the authority to discontinue the lease,” the official said.
Football body to meet CM
On Sunday, hundreds of Bandra residents, along with former national footballers, gathered at the ground to protest the proposed change. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also met residents and wrote to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, urging the civic administration to retain the playground reservation.
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MFA treasurer Udayan Banerjee said the association would seek an appointment with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the issue.
“For the past 10 years, we have used this ground for football coaching and tournaments. Protecting it is a social cause. We have requested a meeting with the Chief Minister. There are several land parcels in the BKC area that could be considered for a convention centre instead,” Banerjee said.
The proposal will now be placed before the BMC’s General Body for final approval. All 227 elected corporators, along with 10 nominated members, will vote on the proposal, which officials expect to be tabled during the first week of July.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More