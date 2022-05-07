Mumbai: Youth arrested for ‘molesting’ three persons, including minor girl

The Bandra police recently arrested a 24-year-old youth in a molestation case and during questioning the police found out that the accused was wanted in two more molestation cases, including one involving a minor girl.

Police sources said that the complainant in the last case and a female friend of hers were walking near Perry Road in Bandra (West) on May 4, when suddenly the accused accosted the complainant, performed an obscene act and molested her. The women started shouting when two bikers passing by came to their help and nabbed the accused.

The accused identified as Munim Shah, a chicken delivery guy, was taken to the Bandra police station where an FIR was registered against him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

During questioning, the police found out that two previous cases of molestation were registered against him earlier this year.

In one case, he had reportedly tried to trespass into the complainant’s house after delivering chicken and kept staring at her and tried to open her door’s latch. The woman closed the door on him and called the police. In the second case, Shah allegedly peeped inside a washroom while it was being used by a minor girl.