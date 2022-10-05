Bandra Kurla Complex stage ready for CM Shinde’s Dussehra rally

Hundreds of workers and state officials worked with clinical precision on Tuesday, making arrangements for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Dussehra rally at the sprawling MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.

While the Shinde regime is set to make the rally a visual and political spectacle, not many party supporters showed up at the grounds to oversee preparations, unlike Shivaji Park.

On Tuesday, with a little over 24 hours left for the rally, 100-odd workers could be spotted at the MMRDA ground, painting barricades, setting up chairs, testing the light and sound systems, laying out carpets, and setting up the main dais. All entrances to the ground were manned by at least a handful of police personnel.

This Dussehra rally will be the first public rally of this magnitude to be addressed by the Chief Minister since the June rebellion in the Shiv Sena, and leaders from the faction said all preparations are being made to ensure the spotlight remains on Shinde. No other political party’s leaders have been invited to the event. Sena leaders said an official invitation has not been extended even to the faction’s ally, the BJP. Naresh Mhaske, spokesperson from the Shinde faction, said, “This is Shiv Sena’s event. No other party’s leaders will be present, and they were not invited.” Other Sena leaders from the Shinde faction who are likely to speak at the event include Uday Samant, Ramdas Kadam.

The Shinde Camp has claimed that around 400,000 Shiv Sainiks from across the state will be present at the rally, and the party has organised around 4,000 buses to ferry them to the venue.

A political observer said, “It is obvious they want to make this a show of strength, and to make it grand. The more the people in the audience, the longer the rally goes on, the better, that is going to be the general tone, as this is about who is taking forward Bal Thackeray’s legacy, and who is the real Shiv Sena.”