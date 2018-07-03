Bandra Kurla Complex cafe staffer among five held for cloning credit cards

The accused had lured in employees at several cafes, restaurants and shops and offered them a commission ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per transaction The accused had lured in employees at several cafes, restaurants and shops and offered them a commission ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per transaction

A gang that allegedly stole credit and debit card data from customers frequenting a cafe in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and had used that data to clone their cards to siphon off money was busted on Monday.

The management of Elementaria Bakery Cafe in BKC registered a complaint with the Kherwadi police station last week after receiving several queries from banks, investigating complaints filed by account holders regarding unauthorised withdrawals.

Police said several banks noticed that the individuals whose accounts had been compromised had made card transactions at the cafe before money was siphoned off from their accounts. The probe revealed that a current and a former employee of the cafe had leaked customer data to other accused in exchange for a commission. Using the data, the accused cloned the cards and used them to make unauthorised transactions. On Monday, the police arrested Bandra (East) resident Altaf Shaikh, who is employed at the cafe and Rahul Yadav, who had recently quit. They also arrested their accomplices, Akram Shaikh, Faiz Chaudhary and Sarfaraz Shaikh — all residents of western suburbs.

“The accused had given portable skimmers to the cafe’s employees using which they read cards of customers visiting there,” said an official at Kherwadi police station. Rajendra Patil, senior inspector, Kherwadi police station, said that several portable magnetic strip card readers, a data reader, laptops and several credit and debit cards were found in the possession of the arrested men.

So far, the police has received data of 35 individuals, whose accounts were compromised after making a card transaction at the cafe. “We have written to the banks to tell us how much money the accused stole from the account holders,” the official added.

“The accused had lured in employees at several cafes, restaurants and shops and offered them a commission ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per transaction,” Patil added.

