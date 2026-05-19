Five-day eviction drive in Bandra: Over 100 homes razed on Day 1 as Western Railway begins Garib Nagar demolition

Amid heavy police deployment and protests by residents, Western Railway on Tuesday demolished more than 100 structures on the first day of a five-day eviction drive at Garib Nagar slum near Bandra railway station, following a Bombay High Court order permitting the clearance of encroachments on railway land.

Railway officials said nearly 500 illegal structures spread across around 5,200 square metres are slated to be demolished as part of the exercise, while close to 100 structures occupied by residents identified as eligible for rehabilitation would be spared. According to officials, around 20 per cent of the demolition target was completed on the first day, marginally exceeding the planned target of 18 per cent.

The operation saw the deployment of more than 1,000 railway personnel, including teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and engineering departments. Heavy machinery such as JCBs, forklifts and trucks were pressed into service to clear the structures. Anticipating resistance from locals, the Mumbai Police deployed over 400 personnel, along with police vans and ambulances, around the site.

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Soon after the demolition began, tensions escalated as residents protested what they termed an abrupt eviction process. Several families were seen sitting on pavements beside salvaged belongings after being prevented from entering the area. Barricades were erected around portions already cleared by the authorities.

“I work part-time in a catering company and have very little money left after monthly expenses. How can I afford security deposit to relocate,” said 40-year-old resident Attaulah Ansari, whose structure was demolished during the drive. Ansari, along with his wife, two-year-old daughter and brother-in-law, spent the day on the roadside with their belongings stacked beside them.

The uncertainty was equally visible among tenants and migrant workers residing in shared accommodations. Mohammed Shahveer, a 25-year-old bhelpuri vendor who shared a rented room with eight others in Garib Nagar, said the demolition had left them stranded overnight. “After the demolition, I have been trying to contact my landlord, but there has been no response. We are both helpless in this situation,” he said.

Several residents alleged they were given inadequate notice to vacate their homes. A resident who did not wish to be identified claimed railway officials had been surveying the locality over the past few days but a formal announcement regarding the demolition was made only on Monday evening. “These homes are our life’s savings. We should have been given at least a month’s time to vacate and make alternate arrangements,” he said.

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Railway authorities, however, maintained that the demolition was being carried out strictly in accordance with court directions and longstanding eviction proceedings.

According to an official statement issued by WR, proceedings under the Public Premises Act was initiated before 2017 and eviction orders were passed in November that year. The matter, however, remained under judicial consideration for nearly nine years before the Bombay High Court, in its April 29 order, allowed the railways to proceed with the demolition.

“The Bombay High Court directed us to clear the entire area after seven days of the judgment being issued. We are carrying out the exercise in compliance with the court’s directions, with the cooperation of the state administration, civic authorities and the police department,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR.

Railway officials said the land cleared during the drive would be used for the proposed Integrated Bandra Railway Complex, a project aimed at expanding rail infrastructure on the western suburban corridor. The project will aid the expansion of the sixth railway line on the portion between Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central which would be used exclusively for long-distance trains. Officials said this would enable the introduction of around 50 additional mail and express train services from Bandra Terminus over and above the existing 21 services operating from the station.

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Garib Nagar has faced demolition action in the past as well. In 2017, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished several structures in the locality after issuing a 48-hour notice. Portions of the land are owned by the civic body, while the remaining sections belong to the railways.