Bandra: Funeral of minor boy stopped for post mortem

THE Mumbai police on Monday had to stop a funeral procession of a four-year-old boy and take his body into custody after Bhabha Hospital doctors complained that the family had whisked away the body before the mandatory post-mortem. The boy died on Monday evening after being electrocuted. Arfat Wasim Pawar, 4, was electrocuted while he was playing on the verandah of their home in JJ Colony, Bandra.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “We were informed that around 8 pm that a boy had died due to electrocution after a pole fell on him while he was playing in the verandah. He was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead before admission.” Even as doctors were talking to the family of the deceased, other relatives left with Arfat’s body, said police.

Dr Pradeep Jadhav, medical superintendent at Bandra’s Bhabha hospital said, “The boy was brought dead in the hospital’s casualty ward. The family got a death certificate from a local general physician and took away his body. As soon as our doctors realised, they informed the security and simultaneously called the police.” A Bandra police team traced the family of the four-year-old boy. “We just had the name of the deceased’s father. So we started circulating the picture of Pawar’s body following which we were intimated that the family were residents of JJ Colony in Bandra,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

When a police team reached their home, the family had already left for the burial ground. “Arfat’s funeral procession had reached Jama Masjid near Bandra Reclamation when the police intervened. Two officers along with staff came and stopped us. We initially didn’t want to hand over the bdy but local politicians convinced us,” said Arfat’s brother Arman.

A post mortem was conducted at the Dr RN Cooper Hospital at 2am on Tuesday and the body was handed over to family at 3.30am. Dr R Sukhdev, head of the forensic department at Cooper Hospital said, “In case of electrocution, the heart rate rapidly changes. We preserved a sample of his heart for forensic analysis.” (With inputs from Tabassum Barnagarwala)

