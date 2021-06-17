Bandra East MLA complains about Mumbai Cong chief to Sonia

In a sign of rumbling within the Mumbai Congress, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, complaining about recently appointed Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Bhai Jagtap.

Siddiqui, the youngest MLA from Mumbai who won from the Shiv Sena stronghold of Bandra East, is said to have expressed unhappiness over Jagtap’s style of functioning.

Sources close to Siddiqui said he was upset about not being called for a Congress programme held in Bandra Kurla Complex, which falls under his constituency. He is also angry over the reinstatement of 12 party workers by Jagtap, who had worked against Siddiqui during the Assembly elections.

Siddiqui is also said to be angry over what he sees as attempts by Jagtap to scuttle his chances of becoming the Mumbai Youth Congress chief and his attempts to foist Suraj Singh Thakur at that post.

Siddiqui told The Indian Express, “I have written a letter to Soniaji about the issue. I don’t want to comment on the party’s internal issues, but I hope the matter is resolved democratically.”

Jagtap said while he was open to having a discussion with Siddiqui, he would present his side of the story to the Congress High Command.

Jagtap said, “I became president in December 2020. He (Siddiqui) has not followed any protocol of the Mumbai Congress. He claims that he was not invited to the programme but that was a Youth Congress programme and not a Mumbai Congress one. He is trying to exaggerate things. Zeeshan is just 27. I have given 40 years to the Congress. If he has a problem, he must discuss it with me. Let the high command ask me about it and I can explain.”