Mumbai demolition drive: 16 people arrested after violent protests leave 4 policemen injured

Western Railway launched a demolition drive of 400 illegal structures at the Garib Nagar slum located adjacent to the Bandra East Railway station, in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nidhi Jacob)

A day after clashes broke out in Mumbai’s Bandra during the second day of Western Railway’s anti-encroachment drive, officials said on Thursday that 16 people have been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched for those who pelted stones at police and railway personnel, injuring four.

The violence erupted during a demolition drive of unauthorised huts near Gate No 18 at Garib Nagar in Bandra East on Wednesday, following an order by the Bombay High Court permitting the removal of illegal constructions.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharmendra Singh Janak Singh lodged a First Information Report (FIR) saying that an eviction operation was being carried out between May 19 and May 23 under heavy police bandobast after notices were issued by the Western Railway.