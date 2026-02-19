In Your Neighbourhood: How a Bandra comic book store became a home for Mumbai’s nerd culture

Before there was a shopfront on Linking Road, there was a one-bedroom hall kitchen, a borrowed laptop, and a deadline no one else knew about. Hamza Sayed launched his comic book business online in 2019 with Rs 2.5 lakh raised against his family home, after spending nearly two years navigating licensing paperwork. The timing was deliberate the day Avengers: Endgame released. “I wanted to see if this could work,” he said. “This was something I was doing for myself, a gift to my younger self.”
Today, that experiment has taken physical shape on Linking Road in Bandra West. Surrounded by clothing stores and cafes built for constant footfall, the comic book store has quietly survived and grown for four years. Inside, shelves are stacked with graphic novels, single-issue comics and collectibles, but the space is less about spectacle and more about refuge.
“When I opened four years ago, this kind of thing didn’t exist,” Hamza said. “I used to go to Crossword and other bookshops. They had graphic novels, but only certain ones. There were no single-issue comics at all. And whatever comics they sold, the pricing wasn’t fair.”
The store draws inspiration from The Big Bang Theory. “That show mattered to me,” Hamza said. “It made being a nerd feel okay. This store reflects that.”
Designed with inspiration from The Big Bang Theory, the store’s interiors are stacked with single-issue comics, graded collector’s editions, Topps trading cards and action figures, creating a dedicated space for serious comic enthusiasts. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The idea, however, was never just commercial. “I was a loner growing up,” Hamza said. “I didn’t have any friends. Comics were my company.”
That sensibility shapes the store even today. Over time, it has evolved into a gathering point for people who rarely find spaces built around their interests. Customers linger, debating story arcs, films, anime and games with strangers who quickly feel familiar. “People don’t just come here to buy,” Hamza said. “They finally have a place where being obsessed about something isn’t strange.”
The business began online in 2019 and transitioned into a physical store in 2022. The risk was substantial. Hamza said his family sold their only house to fund the venture. “That was the only property we had,” he said. “I come from a single-mother household, and she supported this fully. Without her, none of this would have happened.”
Story continues below this ad
According to him, being India’s only licensed comic book retailer sets the store apart. “Single-issue comics are history,” he said. “You can’t replace that with a compilation. Collectors understand that.”
That seriousness is reflected in what the store stocks. Among its most valuable items is a CGC-graded 9.2 copy of The Amazing Spider-Man Issue No. 300 the first appearance of Venom signed by Todd McFarlane and Stan Lee, priced at Rs 6.5 lakh.
Working at the store is 28-year-old Shivani Gadwal, a self-proclaimed book nerd drawn to indie comics. “A lot of people come in asking for Marvel because they recognise the characters from films, and real comic book readers come for rare DC comics and Japanese Manga” she said. “But once they start reading, their taste changes.” With three colleges located behind the store, regular footfall is steady. “Kids sometimes walk in just to look,” she added.
The store remains open from 11 am to 11 pm and delivers pan-India through WhatsApp, its website and Instagram.
Story continues below this ad
Coming up next is a 3,000-square-foot outlet in Bengaluru in April this year, which Hamza said will be the city’s first comic book store and only the second licensed one in the country.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More