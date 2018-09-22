Ban on DJ systems to continue during Ganeshotsav, Navratri: Bombay HC

The bench said the petitioners have “miserably failed to produce on record the specifications of DJ / Dolby systems … to demonstrate that the said systems can be operated within the limits of permissible noise levels.” (File) The bench said the petitioners have “miserably failed to produce on record the specifications of DJ / Dolby systems … to demonstrate that the said systems can be operated within the limits of permissible noise levels.” (File)

The Bombay High Court Friday ruled that the ban on DJ systems will continue across the state during Ganeshotsav and Navratri, while rejecting interim relief to petitioners.

The petition was filed by Professional Audio and Lighting Association, owners of sound and light rental companies, seeking a declaration that there was no prohibition on the use of sound system or DJ system in Maharashtra. The petitioners were also seeking guidelines and regulations, within the ambit of which, the use of sound systems should be allowed.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Khemkar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal held: “Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution guarantees freedom to practice any profession or to carry out any occupation, trade or business but obviously such trade or business should be in conformity with law… Just because some other persons are violating the rules by creating noise pollution, the petitioners cannot contend that they may also be permitted to violate the rules.”

“Since this petition involves an important question affecting the public at large, we deem it necessary to consider the stand of the government and we expect the state to file its reply as early as possible,” the court said while giving the state four weeks to file its reply.

The petitioner’s lawyer, S S Talekar read out a December 2011 report by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad in respect to noise monitoring of DJ. The report said the ambient noise level itself was higher than the permissible limits. The report mentions that DJ instrument of four speakers on full volume produced sound level of 92.02 dB at a distance of 10 metres with eight speakers, the reading was 108.30 dB.

The court said, “We are no willing to accept the arguments that the ambient noise level in many cities have exceeded permissible limits and therefore, DJ systems should be permitted which cause only a marginal increase in the ambient permissible limits. When laws are in place and rules are framed, they must be strictly followed.”

The bench said the petitioners have “miserably failed to produce on record the specifications of DJ / Dolby systems from the manufacturers to demonstrate that the said systems can be operated within the limits of permissible noise levels.” The court said: “In this view of the matter, it is not possible to grant blanket protection to the petitioners permitting them to use DJ / sound systems without there being any specifications before us.”

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Wednesday had told the court that the petition was completely silent on the decibel levels of DJ. The bench said: “We find no averment in the entire petition that the sound produced by such systems is within the permissible limits provided under the schedule to these Noise Pollution Rules.”

Talekar had submitted to the court various notices issued by the police prohibiting use of DJ systems and a public notice mentioning that the High Court has banned use of DJ / Dolby systems. Talekar told the court that there is no prohibition or ban on the use of DJ systems and therefore, “these notices are misconceived and are unfair”. Talekar told the court that the word ‘DJ’ (Disc Jockey) is wrongly interpreted by the police officials and that the police do not have expertise in checking the sound emitted through the sound systems.

The bench said: “The public notice issued by the police authorities finds a mention that this court has imposed a ban on using DJ / Dolby music system. In this regard, we would feel it appropriate to make it clear that this court had no occasion to deal with the question of use of DJ / Dolby system and has not specifically banned it. But the Hon’ble Supreme Court and this court have reiterated that law in respect of Noise Pollution Rules must be strictly followed.”

