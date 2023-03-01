Ban on construction activities in 500-m radius of defence establishments back

Barely a few months after it had lifted the restriction, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has once again put a temporary stay on construction activities in 500-metre radius of its establishments.

While on December 23, 2022 the MoD had lifted the stay, on February 23, it issued another notice which said, “The letter under reference will be kept abeyance till further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai developers raised questions over the notice issued by the MoD without giving any reason for the temporary stay.

While there are several who could not carry out redevelopment of their old buildings for years due to the defence restriction, the abeyance has now come as a shock for them. “After several years we were talking about how redevelopment of our building can be taken up since the restriction was lifted but now it is back again,” said a resident of Ghatkopar whose building falls within the 500-metre radius of a defence warehouse.