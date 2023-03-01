scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Ban on construction activities in 500-m radius of defence establishments back

While on December 23, 2022 the MoD had lifted the stay, on February 23, it issued another notice putting a stay on its earlier notice.

Mumbai developers raised questions over the notice issued by the MoD without giving any reason for the temporary stay. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Ban on construction activities in 500-m radius of defence establishments back
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Barely a few months after it had lifted the restriction, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has once again put a temporary stay on construction activities in 500-metre radius of its establishments.

While on December 23, 2022 the MoD had lifted the stay, on February 23, it issued another notice which said, “The letter under reference will be kept abeyance till further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai developers raised questions over the notice issued by the MoD without giving any reason for the temporary stay.

Also Read
Sanjay Raut in Assembly
Maharashtra Budget Session Live Updates: Assembly Speaker orders inquiry ...
sanjay raut, bjp, maharashtra news, indian express
BJP brings breach of privilege notice over Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Maharas...
Who is Viplove Bajoria, the first MLC of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who join...
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT

While there are several who could not carry out redevelopment of their old buildings for years due to the defence restriction, the abeyance has now come as a shock for them. “After several years we were talking about how redevelopment of our building can be taken up since the restriction was lifted but now it is back again,” said a resident of Ghatkopar whose building falls within the 500-metre radius of a defence warehouse.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 18:07 IST
Next Story

Triple-jumper Aishwarya Babu gets 4-year ban; gets 21 days to appeal

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close