‘Bamboo sticks, iron rods used to support ceiling of 37 BMC schools under renovation’

INSTEAD OF pillars, the BMC’s School Infrastructure Cell (SIC) has allegedly installed either temporary bamboo sticks or iron rods to support the ceiling of 37 buildings of civic body schools that are under renovation.

Advertising

BMC education committee member Sainath Durge, while speaking at a meeting on Friday, maintained that redevelopment and repair works are also underway in 417 other schools run by the civic body. “The SIC has no data on how many such props have been used at how many schools, how many school buildings have been declared to be at risk, and for this reason, how many have shifted,” he claimed. Moreover, the system of rain water harvesting initiative in many schools remains a non-starter, despite nearly Rs 2 to 3 lakh spent on installing these systems, said Durge.

Durge demanded that the SIC — allotted an annual provision of Rs 201.73 crore by the BMC school education department — should submit a report to the committee on the works it has undertaken.

Maintaining that in most auditoriums of BMC schools, sound systems, lights and fans are missing, Durge said that he had sent a letter in this regard to Joint Municipal Commissioner Ashutosh Salil on August 14.

Advertising

When contacted, Salil said: “I have mapped all my schools and data for the same will be kept and maintained. We have instructed the respective ward commissioners to take charge of small repairs and monitor schools. For major repairs, SIC will take charge.”

Meanwhile, for the purpose of gender sensitisation in BMC schools, the committee on Friday signed an MoU with the British Council and Gem & Jewellery National Relief Foundation. The project focuses on generating awareness on gender equality, development of communication, teamwork and leadership skills among students through activities such as cricket and dance.

Titled ‘Changing Moves Changing Minds’, British Council resource persons will train 120 master trainers, who will in turn train 2,374 BMC teachers to reach out to 10,5158 students.

“Fund of Rs 50 lakh will be given by the foundation, and BMC has issued a no objection certificate to the British Council to train teachers through workshops over three to four months,” committee chairperson Anjali Naik.

Helen Silvester, Director of the British Council West India said, “The British Council has worked with the Royal Academy of Dance and Marylebone Cricket Club to bring their exciting Changing Moves Changing Minds project to India. This uses cricket and movement to challenge gender stereotypes in the classroom, help girls and boys better understand each other and encourage every child to reach their full potential.