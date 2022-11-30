Balharshah station: Railway officials, others booked after one dies in FOB slab collapse

Days after a 48-year-old woman died and 14 others sustained injuries in the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) slab collapse at Balharshah railway station in Chandrapur district on Sunday, the Wardha Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an FIR against unknown Railway officials and others responsible for causing death and grievous injuries due to negligence. In a related development, Central Railway has suspended two supervisory-level officials and an inquiry has been initiated against them.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on Sunday when the slab of the FOB, between platform number 1 and platform number 2, collapsed. A police officer said the slab was 16 feet long and was a pre-cast structure.

The FOB collapsed as several commuters were rushing to platform number 4 to catch a train to Pune. As a result, at least 15 people using the bridge at the time fell on the railway tracks.

A woman among them, Balharshah resident Nilima Rangari, sustained head injuries and died at a hospital during treatment. At least two others sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a hospital. GRP officials confirmed that two more persons have been grievously injured and are under treatment.

The Wardha GRP on Monday night registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt) , 338(grievous hurt) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown Railway officials and probe has begun to find out whose negligence led to the incident. A Railway official, who did not wish to be named, said on Tuesday, “Two supervisory-level officials have been suspended pending inquiry. It was their duty to look after the upkeep of the FOB.”

“We will be writing to the Railways to get all details related to the construction and upkeep of the FOB and will ascertain who all are negligent. We have recorded statements of eye-witnesses and some of the victims,” said a GRP official.

Meanwhile, restoration work has been completed on the FOB, said a Railway official. Work on the FOB was completed on Monday night and the structure has been opened for passenger movement, said the official.—With PTI inputs