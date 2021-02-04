scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Baldev Singh appointed as industries dept's chief secy

Sources said the Chief Minister-led general administration department had already written to the Election Commission of India, requesting that the 1989-batch IAS officer be relieved of his current duties.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | February 4, 2021 10:58:22 pm
B Venugopal Reddy (1994), principal secretary of the industries department, has been appointed as the managing director of SICOM Ltd.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday transferred Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh and appointed him as the principal secretary of the industries department.

Sources said the Chief Minister-led general administration department had already written to the Election Commission of India, requesting that the 1989-batch IAS officer be relieved of his current duties. It has now recommended three names – Shrikant Deshpande (1991-batch), Anand Limaye (1989) and Aseem Gupta (1994) – as probables to succeed Singh to the post, the sources added.

B Venugopal Reddy (1994), principal secretary of the industries department, has been appointed as the managing director of SICOM Ltd.

