In jolt for Maharashtra Congress, Balasaheb Thorat resigns from legislative party post

Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigned from his post on Tuesday, a day after his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came to light where he had accused state party president Nana Patole of conspiring against him and said that it would not be possible for him to work with the latter.

Sources close to Thorat confirmed the development to The Indian Express. “He sent his resignation along with the letter he had sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” a source said.

Thorat is the maternal uncle of Satyajeet Tambe, who recently contested the Legislative Council polls as an independent and emerged victorious. The Congress had nominated Tambe’s father Sudhir but the father-son duo chose otherwise.

After winning the election, Tambe in his press conference had narrated how despite informing the state unit of the party that he wanted to contest, he was given false AB forms and alleged that there was a calculated conspiracy to defame his uncle Thorat and oust his family from Congress.

In his letter to Kharge, Thorat listed out how he was humiliated by Patole. Thorat’s letter also mentioned instances of statements made against his family members in public and how the entire Satyajeet Tambe episode was intentionally heightened, instead of being quelled. Thorat reportedly also mentioned that he was targeted in party meetings and it was difficult to work under Patole’s leadership.

When contacted, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe denied knowledge about the resignation.