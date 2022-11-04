‘Bharat Jodo Yatra part of ideological battle that needs to be fought before elections’: Balasaheb Thorat

Former Maharashtra Congress president and Congress legislative party leader in state legislature Balasaheb Thorat speaks to Alok Deshpande about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Maharashtra leg for which will begin on November 7, and the issues that are likely to be raised during the march.

Q) What is the itinerary for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra?

Ans) Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra on November 7 at Degloor in Nanded district. It will continue in the state till November 19 and see Rahul Gandhi walk and cover a distance of 340 kms till Buldhana.

Q) What are the political issues that will be addressed in the Maharashtra leg of this yatra?

Ans) Congress has not organised this yatra for political gains. Centralisation in terms of industrial policy which is benefitting a select few, the growing economic disparity, and rise in communal incidents in the name of religion, caste and language, which is encouraging divisive forces, are major challenges before our country. Bharat Jodo Yatra is being organised in this backdrop. We must fight an ideological battle before elections and this yatra is part of that battle. This yatra is to uphold constitutional and democratic values. Congress is a party which works on these principles. Strengthening of democratic values in the country will only strengthen the Congress.

Q) Will the erstwhile constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), be a part of this yatra?

Ans) In Maharashtra, we have approached the NCP, the Shiv Sena and even the smaller parties. Moreover, the Congress has clarified several times that all those who want to participate in the yatra don’t require an invitation to join it. All those who believe in the cause are welcome. The NCP and the Sena both have accepted our invitation and we hope that they will join us in the yatra.

Q) Are there any Maharashtra-specific issues that will be addressed during this yatra?

Ans) Maharashtra is going through one of its difficult phases. The industries are going out of the state, the youth is losing out on jobs, and the ruling side is busy playing politics instead of concentrating on administration. One of the important points raised by Rahulji throughout the yatra has been about jobs to the youth…I am sure that Rahul ji would be speaking on this during his interactions and rallies in the state as well.