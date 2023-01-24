Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait unveiled amid political bickering between Sena factions

Amid political bickering and visible unease among leaders of different political parties, an oil portrait of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray was unveiled at the central hall of state legislative building by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.

The event was marked by the absence of Bal Thackeray’s son and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — who was dethroned six months ago by a rebellion led by Shinde. “We formed the government following the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray of fighting against injustice with courage and self respect,” said Shinde, taking a dig at Uddhav. “He never compromised on his ideology to grab power or chief minister’s post. We learned this from him and we are working on his ideals,” said Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, near Regal Cinema on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, near Regal Cinema on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The CM said that Bal Thackeray did work as the remote control but he used it for larger public welfare and never for personal gains.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said Bal Thackeray never hankered for power and position. “Bal Thackeray could have become the CM if he wished. But post and position never held any appeal to him. He was generous. The large heartedness which was integral aspect of Bal Thackeray made him connect to people across sections,” said Fadnavis.

The event was marked by speeches from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Union minister Narayan Rane who did not miss the opportunity to target Uddhav without naming him.

“I request Rahul Narvekar ji to install two more portraits. One in assembly and other in council. So that the legislators there would know the reason why they were there,” said Raj. Both Uddhav and Aaditya are legislators in council and assembly, respectively.

Rane, who has always been critical of Uddhav, said, “We joined Shiv Sena not for the sake of power or posts but for the true spirit for the sake of Hindutva and Marathi population. I won’t comment on today’s Shiv Sena workers. I don’t know about others. I was given CM post by Balasaheb bypassing many. I did not take cognizance of cats and duplicate tigers and continue to do that even today.”

Rane’s comments however were not taken lightly by deputy chairperson of state council Neelam Gorhe who questioned Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar from the dais about the manner in which the Union minister was speaking by making political comments. Unfazed, Rane said that he does not listen to people who talk while sitting.

Earlier, touching the controversy over using only ‘Hinduhridaysamrat’ and not using the word Shiv Sena president, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that more than Hinduhridaysamrat, Balasaheb’s true identity is of Shiv Sena chief. “Balasaheb was certainly a king of heart of Hindus. But he was not limited to that. He was

supported by Muslims, Buddhists and those of other religions. He wasn’t against Muslims. He was against pro-Pakistan elements in the country,” said Pawar.