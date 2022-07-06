Bakrid: Will comply with slaughter norms, BNMC to Bombay High Court

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it would comply with the Supreme Court guidelines and other norms and will set up temporary slaughter houses as per the law laid down for slaughtering of sacrificial animals during the Bakrid festival on July 10.

Meanwhile, the state government told the bench that it will be installing CCTVs at several locations across Maharashtra to ensure that the devotees undertaking sacrificial rituals do not violate civic and environmental laws.

A division bench of Justice Anil K Menon and Justice Makarand S Karnik, hearing interim application filed by Jiv Maitri Trust, was told by senior advocate Anil Anturkar that as per the trust’s affidavit, it was evident that BNMC had failed to take measures as per norms and rules and that the same was in violation of the Cruelty to Animals Act and Pollution Control Rules. Therefore, HC should ensure that violations committed last year are not repeated this year, the plea stated.

Anturkar argued that since BNMC did not have licensed abattoirs on the lines of Mumbai and Thane, the bench should direct that sacrificial animals from its jurisdiction to be taken to either of the two abattoirs for rituals.

A division bench of Justice Menon and Justice Karnik on Monday had asked the BNMC to follow Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) policy for slaughtering of sacrificial animals as it did not have any licensed and recognised abattoir within its area. This would also ensure that conditions and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and High Court are properly complied with, the court had added.

On Tuesday, Advocate N R Bubna for BNMC told the court that it has prepared a plan for making appropriate arrangements as per SC guidelines about slaughtering of animals. He also informed the bench that the civic body would make a request to the animal husbandry department to provide veterinarian doctors to be present at such locations.

The BNMC also said that it would require assistance from the state during the festival at the designated locations.

Advocate A R Patil for the state government assured the court that sufficient personnel would be deployed at all temporary slaughtering locations, adding that it was also considering installation of CCTVs in locations across the state where they had earlier received complaints of slaughtering of sacrificial animals taking place in public.

The court accepted the assurances and asked the respondents to file undertakings on the same.