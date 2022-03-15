scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Bailable warrant against Shilpa Shetty’s mother

A metropolitan magistrate court issued the warrant in connection with a complaint filed for alleged non-repayment of a loan

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 15, 2022 8:53:07 pm
Mother-daughter duo Sunanda and Shilpa Shetty (Express file photo)

A metropolitan magistrate court Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother, Sunanda, in connection with a complaint filed for alleged non-repayment of a loan.

The complainant had filed a plea seeking a non-bailable warrant against Sunanda after she did not appear before the court for the hearing. The court rejected the exemption filed on behalf of Sunanda and issued a bailable warrant of Rs 1,000.

On Monday, a sessions court had granted relief to Shilpa and her sister Shamita, granting a stay on the proceedings against them on the same complaint. It had said the proceedings against Sunanda can continue.

The complainant had alleged that a loan given to a firm belonging to Shilpa’s parents was not repaid.

