Bailable warrant against Shilpa Shetty’s mother

Updated: March 15, 2022 8:53:07 pm
A metropolitan magistrate court Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother, Sunanda, in connection with a complaint filed for alleged non-repayment of a loan.
The complainant had filed a plea seeking a non-bailable warrant against Sunanda after she did not appear before the court for the hearing. The court rejected the exemption filed on behalf of Sunanda and issued a bailable warrant of Rs 1,000.
On Monday, a sessions court had granted relief to Shilpa and her sister Shamita, granting a stay on the proceedings against them on the same complaint. It had said the proceedings against Sunanda can continue.
The complainant had alleged that a loan given to a firm belonging to Shilpa’s parents was not repaid.
