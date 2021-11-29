Bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh cancelled as he appears before probe panel

A bailable warrant against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was cancelled on Monday as he appeared before the state-appointed Chandiwal commission which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The commission had issued the bailable warrant against Singh on September 7. As he appeared before the body on Monday, Justice KU Chandiwal cancelled the warrant and asked Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in the chief minister’s relief fund.

Singh, through his lawyer, filed an affidavit before the commission, reiterating that he has did not wish to depose before the commission.

Dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who was also produced before the commission, sat face to face with Singh and held discussions for about an hour.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh’s lawyer raised an objection to the meeting between Singh and Waze. He said the former Mumbai top cop may end up influencing Waze, who is a witness in the case.

Earlier, Singh reached the commission at 10:30 am and went to the homeguard’s office which is located in the same building. After staying in the office for about half an hour, he appeared before the commission. After proceedings were over, he went back to the cabin at around 12 pm and finally left at 2.15 pm.

The Chandiwal Commission was formed in March this year by the state government after Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

On November 25, Singh appeared before cops after the Supreme Court gave him protection from arrest.

The former Mumbai police commissioner has been fined thrice for not appearing before the commission.