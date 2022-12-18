scorecardresearch
Bail plea of businessman booked for BWSL accident rejected

A sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of a south Mumbai-based businessman, booked for an accident that took last month on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), claiming five lives and injuring nine people.

Irfan Bilakiya had filed for bail stating that there was no evidence to invoke the stringent Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against him. His lawyers had also claimed that the Mumbai Police chargesheet, filed earlier this month, had not ruled out that his car could have faced a mechanical failure.

Bilakiya had told the court that the BWSL authorities had not followed standard operating procedure when cars had piled up at the sea link due to a tyre burst of one vehicle on October 5. Bilakhya was driving back to his Mohamed Ali residence, when at 2.53 am, he rammed his SUV into these stationary vehicles on the sea link.

In its chargesheet, the police had claimed that reflector cones and hand-held LED device were being used to alert motorists of the pile-up but Bilakiya drove from the first to fourth lane at a high speed and caused the accident.

