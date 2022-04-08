Bail hearing deferred as Bombay HC asks Anil Deshmukh to explain ‘medical emergency’

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who cited a medical emergency to seek an early bail hearing in the bribery case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, to give details of his ailments and deferred the hearing by two weeks.

“Not only in this case, but in a number of cases the accused are languishing in jail for years. So keeping them inside and taking up this matter (Deshmukh’s plea) will not be right. The court will take up those cases wherein there is a medical emergency [or] there is death in the family. However, now, every matter comes citing medical emergencies and then lawyers argue on merits. That is not correct. You cannot take the court for granted,” Justice Anuja Prabhudessai said.

The judge said that advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Deshmukh, had not given details of the medical emergency citing which an early hearing of his petition was sought.

Nikam said Deshmukh had been hospitalised for three days for shoulder dislocation and that he was currently in CBI custody. He requested the court to call for Deshmukh’s medical report. The judge said she could do so only after details of the former minister’s medical issues are given in writing.

Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, said that while the agency had a “lot to say” about Deshmukh’s medical emergency, it would respond only if an application is filed.

The ED told the court earlier this week that Deshmukh was the “mastermind and brain” behind the alleged money-laundering conspiracy and had misused his official position to create unaccounted-for assets. He also exercised “undue influence over transfers and postings of police officials and on the performance of those police officials,” it further alleged.

Opposing the bail petition, the ED said the probe was at a nascent stage and that Deshmukh, being an influential person, might tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses.

Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh moved the high court after a special court rejected his bail plea on March 14, holding that there was prima facie proof that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

The central agency alleged that the NCP leader was the beneficiary of bribes received by his co-accused, Sachin Waze, the dismissed Mumbai police officer.