Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Bail for Navy man booked for allegedly assaulting cops

A session court earlier this week granted bail to a 33-year-old man serving in the Navy, who was booked for allegedly assaulting Mumbai Police personnel.

According to the prosecution, on August 28, Cuffe Parade police officers on duty at a Ganpati pandal, were informed by a man that a taxi driver was being beaten up by four men. The policemen rushed to the spot and intervened but claimed that they were also abused and assaulted by the accused. After more policemen reached the spot, three of the four men were arrested, while one fled. The court was told that all the accused were personnel of the Navy and the CISF.

The police told the court that the taxi driver had asked the men to not smoke in the CNG cab due to the danger of a fire. This led to an argument and the driver was allegedly assaulted, leading to the commotion.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:45:14 pm
