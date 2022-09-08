Bail for man booked for mephedrone trafficking

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a man booked for trafficking mephedrone (MD) on parity since no drugs were recovered from him and his co-accused in the case had already been released on bail.

The police chargesheet had alleged that the man, Imran Mohammed Ansari, was booked for being a close associate of the main accused in the case, Anand Trivedi.

The HC noted that the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court, while granting bail to Trivedi, had observed that the quantity involved (30 gram) is non-commercial and no purpose will be served by keeping him in jail.

Justice Bharati H Dangre was on August 26 hearing a plea filed by Ansari, argued through advocate Ganesh S Gupta and advocate Jamal Khan.

Ansari was chargesheeted under NDPS Act, along with two others in the case. Gupta placed on record an order that granted bail to Trivedi last December. The third accused, Jitendra Singh, is also out on bail, he added.

The court noted that as far as Ansari is concerned, the only material found on him was his telephonic connection with Trivedi. It has been alleged that between July 22, 2021 to September 12, 2021, 44 calls were exchanged between them.